Every game will be difficult from here on: Hyderabad FC coach

Due to pandemic, the schedule has been tight with all the teams playing with less recovery days and that could affect the performance of all teams, feels coach Manolo Marquez

Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: With the matches heading into business end and many of them to be played back-to-back, Hyderabad Football Club coach Manolo Marquez Roca feels it will be a tough challenge for the team. Due to pandemic, the schedule has been tight with all the teams playing with less recovery days and that could affect the performance of all teams.

Speaking on the eve of their clash against Jamshedpur FC, the Spaniard coach said, “All teams are exhausted at this moment because of the back-to-back games. Every game will be very difficult. But it is not an excuse as we are getting to play the game in this pandemic time. But with only two days gap between games, it is difficult to plan things as we don’t know which player is available or injured.”

Hyderabad FC had wasted numerous chances in their drawn game against Odisha FC. However, Roca was was happy with the final result. “I think it was a fair score. We could have been 3-0 ahead in the first half if we had converted our chances. But we didn’t play well in the second half and we easily could have lost the game. So overall, the draw was a good result for us,” he added.

He predicted Jamshedpur to be at their best with the race to top four heating up. “Like us, they will want to win the game and try to reach the top four. That is the reason they signed two new players. They are a good team with a good coach with experience.”

He also denied that they are under pressure with the tag of favourites going into this match on the back of good results in their last four games. “We don’t feel the pressure. We prepare like we do for every match.”

With not many chances at the HFC, Indian international Adil Khan has joined FC Goa on loan and the coach revealed he always had a good relation with the experienced player. “He was an important player for us. I have to say that he is one of the most professional players that I have trained in my life. I am happy with his attitude. When you play as an international player and if you don’t play in your team, it can be tough. His attitude was fantastic. I hope he can play for Goa and make it to Indian team because he is a real talent,” he said.

He also felt that they can’t predict in which direction the tournament will head as all the teams are victim of injuries. “Injuries started creeping in the season. Three players injured in the ATK team in the match against Chennaiyin FC. The team with more players will have more options and have a better chance of arriving in good condition at the end of the tournament,” he added.

Speaking about Halicharan Narzary, the coach said he was impressed by the way he has developed. “He is a player with a lot of quality. He is in the best shape. It is a pleasure to train such players.”

