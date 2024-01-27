| Everyone Should Act According To The Constitution Justice Venugopal

Everyone should act according to the Constitution: Justice Venugopal

Kothagudem: A judicial awareness conference on Article 21 of the Constitution was held on Saturday in the precincts of Kothagudem district Court under the aegis of Kothagudem Bar Association.

Telangana High Court judge and Kothagudem district administrative judge Enugula Venkata Venugopal delivered a lecture at the conference presided over by the Bar Association president Ramesh Kumar Makkad.

He said that Article 21 provides for personal freedom of citizens in accordance with the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedures established by law.

Along with rights people have responsibilities. The Principal district and sessions judge Patil Vasanth said that the constitution was popular and was the largest in the world and it gives many rights to the citizens of India.

Ramesh Kumar asked the High Court judge to set up SC/ST court and family court in Kothagudem district headquarters. As there was not enough staff in the courts, steps to fill the vacancies have to be taken.

The construction of a new court building with Rs 100 crore on a ten acre of land has to be taken up besides expanding the civil courts to the tribal areas, he said. Justice Venugopal was felicitated by the Bar Association executive committee on the occasion. He along with another High Court judge Khaja Sharath inaugurated an additional judicial magistrate court at Bhadrachalam on the day.

First additional district judge M Shyam Sri, District Legal Services Authority secretary G Bhanumathi, principal junior civil judge Bathula Rama Rao and first additional judicial first class magistrate A Sucharita were present.