Everything you need to know about “Nothing” Phone (1)

By Anudeep Sharma Published: Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Photo: Nothing India

Hyderabad: The much awaited and hyped smartphone of the year, Nothing Phone (1), is going for sale on July 12, but apart from the design, a few features and the company’s founder Carl Pei, not many know its details.

Nothing’s first-ever product “ear (1)” – wireless earbuds, sold over 400,000 units and became an instant hit. The pricing, design and quality of “ear (1)” grabbed eyeballs and gave the new firm a good start.

Riding high on the success of the ear (1), the new firm has revealed that its upcoming “Phone (1)” will be powered by snapdragon 778g+ processor and will run on Android based “Nothing OS”. The new device will also feature a dual camera set up with a unique LED set up at the back called the “Glyph interface.”

Reports suggest that Phone (1) will sport a 6.55″ Amoled display with 120 hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 50 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide, front camera sensors. The leaks also suggest that the Phone (1) will feature fast wireless and reverse charging with a 4,500 mAh battery. The reports claim that this hyped device will be launching in three variants; 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The phone is likely to be sold at a competitive price of Rs. 29,000 for the base variant and it will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.

The pre-order passes, which were made available by Flipkart for early purchase of the mobile phone, were sold out like hotcakes. Those who have purchased the pre-order passes can buy the phone by July 18.