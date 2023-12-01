EVMs in Hyderabad moved to strong rooms

Staff to be involved in counting task likely to undergo second round of training today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

A security personnel stands guard near a strong room at AV College in Hyderabad on Friday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With the conclusion of polling at 1,677 locations across Hyderabad district, EVMs used in the electoral process were deposited in the safekeeping of 14 Distribution and Reception Centres (DRCs).

Reviewing the preparations, the District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited these centres on Thursday night. As counting is scheduled for December 3, the staff that is to be involved in the task are expected to undergo their second round of training on Saturday.

Like with EVMs, officers will be also assigned to their counting centres after randomization to ensure transparency. For each center, no more than 16 counting agents will be allowed inside. Starting with counting the votes from postal ballots, officers will count votes only from the control units of the EVMs and register them in Form 17-C.

Once that is done, these votes will be tallied with the VVPAT slips under close supervision of the Returning Officers (ROs) and Observers. Asking officers to give a detailed report on the number of tables set up at each counting center, Rose in a press statement said that one table would be set up for 500 votes.

Each table will have a supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro observer. Any votes that counting officers deem invalid will be rechecked by the Returning Officers, and micro-observers will randomly check control units of five polling stations after the counting is concluded.