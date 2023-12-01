EVMs secured with three-layer security: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

EVMs were secured with a three-layer security at the strong rooms at Anubose Engineering College in Paloncha mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said that the EVMs were secured amid high security. She said that after the polling was conducted in 1098 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies on November 30 the polling material had been received at the reception centres in the respective constituency headquarters.

A three-layer security was set up at the strong rooms at Anubose Engineering College in Paloncha mandal in the district. The counting of votes would take place at the college on December 3. 14 tables have been set up for each constituency for the counting process.

Dr. Ala informed that 18 teams have been formed for monitoring the counting process. One micro-observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant would monitor counting at each table.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, vote counting observers Kamal Kishore, Hari Kishore and Ganesh, returning officers of all constituencies Prateek Jain, Rambabu, Karthik, Shirisha, Mangilal, R&B EE Bhimla and others were present.