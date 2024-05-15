Mancherial Collector inspects strong rooms

He along with nodal officer Gangaram and Hajipur Tahsildar P Sathish Kumar inspected the strong rooms on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that fool-proof security was made to protect EVMs stored in strong rooms created on the premises of a private engineering college at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal.

Stating that counting of votes would be carried out on June 4, Santosh noted that the model code of conduct would be in force till June 6 even as the process of polling was complete.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for smooth conduct of the counting. The counting of votes would be monitored by creating a control room and media centre soon.

Meanwhile, Collector Rajarshi Shah along with election general observer Rajendra Vijay inspected the strong rooms created at Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC) and Shanthinagar in Adilabad.

He said that the EVMs were sealed in strong rooms protected by a three-layered security system.