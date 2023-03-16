Former cop, sportsman Mohd Qasim hands over 16 medals to Telangana Police

16 March 23

Hyderabad: Police official and sportsman, Mohammed Khasim, who retired from the police department as Superintendent of Police (non-cadre) in the year 2000 and had won several medals in sports competitions during his stint in the department, was felicitated by Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Thursday at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.

On the occasion, Mohd Qasim handed over 16 medals he had won in various sports events to the Telangana Police. The medals would be kept at the museum of RBVRR TSPA.

“The medals display the achievement of the police officer and will be displayed at the police academy to inspire the youngsters,” said Anjani Kumar after receiving the medals.

Mohd Qasim began his sports career in 1961 and participated in the All India Police Sports Meet held at Hyderabad and secured a gold medal in 100 metres race and silver medal in 4 x 100 metres relay race. He later won several gold medals and silver medals in the All India Police Sports Meets held at various places in the country.

Mohd Qasim joined the police department in 1959 as sub inspector in second battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) Kurnool. He worked in various positions in different districts of the united Andhra Pradesh and retired as principal Police Training College in the year 2000.