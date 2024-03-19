Ex-Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

By PTI Published Date - 19 March 2024, 03:31 PM

New Delhi: Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the BJP on Tuesday amid the possibility that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar in Punjab.

He joined the party in the presence of its general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.

Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

This development should also reach hometown Amritsar, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for his political innings.