Ex-Minister Tallapaka Ramesh quits TDP

Nellore: Former minister Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy and his wife Anuradha resigned from the Telugu Desam Party on Saturday.

Serving the party since its inception in 1982, the couple were instrumental in the growth of the party in the district but they were forced to quit after the party leadership gave them short shrift in the state committee which was reconstituted recently.

Ramesh Reddy, who was close to NT Rama Rao family, was also national president of All India NT Rama Rao Association. While he served as a minister, his wife Anuradha also was Nellore Municipal chairperson in the past. Notwithstanding the party’s debacle in the 2019 elections, the couple continued with the party’s programmes sincerely but were upset that the party ignored loyal workers in the new team.

Some other top leaders of the TDP in the district like Anam Jayakumar Reddy and former chairman of district library K. Venkataswami Naidu have also distanaced themselves from party activities which may see some more leaving the party.

