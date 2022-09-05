Ex-MLA Bhupathi Rao passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:45 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

He was said to be suffering from some health issues because of his advanced age. He was Palair MLA from 1983 to 1985. He took part in the armed struggle against Razakars of erstwhile Nizams.

Kothagudem: Former MLA B Bhupathi Rao (86) of CPI passed away at his residence at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

Bhupathi Rao is survived by his wife and five children. He was the father of recently appointed Telangana High Court judge, B Nagesh. Several leaders in the district condoled the death of the CPI leader.