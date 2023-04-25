Ex-Ranji player Abdul Quaiyum to open academy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Ranji player and member of the 1987 Ranji trophy winning team member Khalid Abdul Quaiyum, along with Salamath Ali Khan, set to open a first-of-its-kind cricket stadium – K&S Residential Cricket Academy, at the CBR Cricket Ground, Gollur, Shamshabad in the first week of May.

Khalid Abdul represented Hyderabad in 67 First Class matches, scoring 3,368 runs at an average of 40 during his 15-year long career. The new academy will have a boarding facility and will provide coaching throughout the day. “There is no age limit for the training programme. We will have camps for girls as well. We now have two grounds and four wickets at our training centre. We will start the academy in two weeks,” said Khalid Abdul.

The facility has 11 rooms and each room can accommodate 10 students. It will have a kitchen as well, he revealed. He further said that they can host visiting teams and players from other States who come to train at the academy. “We are going to Nalgonda and other places to pick up talented cricketers for our academy. Talented players from poor backgrounds will be given free coaching,” he added.

The former left-handed batter, who scored a double century against Gujarat in a Ranji Trophy match, is running a cricket camp at Atlanta Stars Cricket Club in Atlanta.

