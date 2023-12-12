| Ex Servicemen Job Fair At Vizag On Dec 17

Ex-Servicemen job fair at Vizag on Dec. 17

This initiative aims to unite job seekers and employers on a common platform, offering ex-servicemen (ESM) a chance for a second career innings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Visakhapatnam: The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under the Ministry of Defence is bringing together job seekers and job givers on a single platform at DGR Ex-Servicemen Job Fair at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana inthe city on Sunday, for providing an opportunity for second innings to Ex-Servicemen(ESM).

Registration: Registration for all Ex-servicemen will be carried out at the venue from 9 AM to 11:30 AM on First Come First Serve Basis.

Documents to carry: ESM to bring ESM I card and five copies of latest CV/Bio Data with photograph.

Benefits for ESM Job Seekers include no cost access to Multiple Job Opportunities Hassle Free Recruitment Process and interaction with Recruiters from Top PSUs/Corporates.

For further queries and assistance, Ex-servicemen may contact the Joint Director (SE & CI) Directorate General Resettlement West Block IV, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Email: seopadgr@desw.gov.in.

Contact: Cdr Rahil Ral drzspne@desw.gov.in or Tel: 020-26102838, 020-26334319 Website: http://www.derindia.gov.in

Local contact at INS Satavahana Visakhapatnam.

MSCPO SP Yadav 91 9137715795, 0891-2812164