Elect TRS for development of RK Puram: Sabitha Reddy

Minister formally welcomed several Congress party leaders belonging to minority communities into the TRS fold

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the development of RK Puram municipal division is possible only if TRS retains the power in the forthcoming GHMC elections.

On Friday, she formally welcomed several Congress party leaders belonging to minority communities into the TRS fold. She said RK Puram would see development only if people choose to elect the right candidate who would work for them.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed the city of Hyderabad spending more than Rs 65,000 crore. The city would see better infrastructure and development only if people vote for the TRS candidates.

The Minister said people are looking up to the TRS party for the welfare schemes and development programmes that are taken up by the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .