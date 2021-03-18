GHMC removes illegal speed breakers at RK Puram

The action from the GHMC came following instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who intervened after citizens brought the issue to his notice on Twitter

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Bringing major respite to residents of RK Puram and those using the AOC Centre-RK Puram road, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday removed unauthorised and unscientific speed breakers that were installed by the Local Military Authority. The speed breakers, said to have been installed last week, were slowing down traffic and also causing accidents, according to the public.

The action from the GHMC came following instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who intervened after citizens brought the issue to his notice on Twitter. There were several complaints on the unauthorised speed breakers near the Army Public School on the RK Puram road, which was resulting in huge traffic snarls on this road. Apart from these near the Army School, there were over 30 speed breakers between AOC Centre and RK Puram, local commuters pointed out.

Responding to the issue, Rao requested Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to discuss with the LMA to find a quick solution. Following this, Arvind Kumar on Tuesday tweeted that the unauthorised speed breakers were removed.

“However, it’s an accident-prone zone and keeping school children’s safety in mind, speed control measures including scientific breakers will be put in place in consultation with police and Defence authorities soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said the road and the RK Puram flyover were under GHMC maintenance. They had visited the RK Puram flyover and saw the service road was closed by a wall constructed by the Army, which was unauthorised.

Officials also pointed out that All Saints Road was very narrow outside the school. After discussion with the school management and Traffic Police, it was decided that radium rumble strips would be provided on All Saints Road, on either side of the school gate. The school authorities were also urged to shift their gate back by a few feet to create a vehicle bay.

Srujana, Assistant Engineer, GHMC Malkajgiri Circle said that three unauthorised speed breakers near the Army Public School in RK Puram were removed.

“Once we get permission from the Traffic Police, we will provide rumble strips. We are ready to remove other unauthorised speed breakers, if citizens bring those to our notice,” she said.

CS Chandrashekar of Secunderabad-based NGO Green Sainikpuri said State government should now take up the issue of the roads that were closed by the LMA.

