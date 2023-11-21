Ex-student creates scare in Kerala school, fires into air with air gun

Jagan, a former student of the school, has been identified as one who is into drugs and came into the staff room and threatened the staff numbers as was seen from the visuals which was captured in the CCTV installed there.

By IANS Published Date - 02:37 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Kochi: A former student of a premier school in Thrissur on Tuesday created a scare after he barged into a classroom and fired into the air with an air gun. No injure were reported in the city.

From there he is understood to have barged into the classroom and fired into the air. Soon, he was overpowered by the school staff who handed him over to the police.

The police have now started to question him.