Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala branch inaugurated in Mancherial

Mancherial Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu inaugurated a branch of the Kerala-based Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at the Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre in Hi-Tech City Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Mancherial: District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu inaugurated a branch of the Kerala-based Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at the Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) in Hi-Tech City Colony here on Sunday.

Dr P Sameera Reddy and KN Sukumar, organisers of MYNCC, said the branch was established to provide authentic yet result-oriented medicines produced by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. They said patients could buy all the medicines by visiting the branch without needing to travel to Kerala.

To mark the inauguration of the branch, Dr Samatha, a prominent Ayurveda practitioner from Anantapur provided free consultation and health tips to the people.

Mancherial Chamber of Commerce Association president Gunda Sudhakar, District Fertilizers Association president Nagesh, Ayurveda practitioner Dr Padmashri, BRS leader K Satyapal Reddy, yoga practitioners N Ramesh, and many others were present.