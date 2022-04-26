Excel in arithmetic questions for SI exam

By Banda Ravipal Reddy

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and answers along with explanations on the percentage topic.

1. The population of a town increases by 5% annually. If its population in 2001 was 1,38,915, what it was in 1998?

A. 1, 00,00 B. Rs.11,372 C. Rs.1,20,000 D. Rs.12,500

Ans: C

Explanation:

Let the present population of a town be P and suppose it increases at the rate of R% per annum, then:

Population T years ago = P/ (1=R/100)T

P=1,38,915 , R=5%, t=3.

Population in 1998 is = 138915/ (1 5/100) 3

= 138915 × 20/21 × 20/21 × 20/21 =1,20,000

2) 15% of 45% of a number is 105.3. What is 24% of that number?

A. 285.5 B. 374.4 C. 390 D. 375

Ans: B

Explanation:

Let the number be x.

Of of x = 105.3

X =

Of x = 1560 ×

= 374.4

3) Ravi spent Rs. 35,645 on buying a bike,Rs. 24,345 on buying a television and the remaining 20% of the total amount he had as cash with him. What was the total amount?

A. 60,000 B. 72,000 C.75,000 D. 80,000

Ans: C

Explanation:

Let the total amount be x

According to the question of x = 35,645 24,345

× x = 60,000

× 60,000 = x = 75,000.

4. Harsha decided to spend 45% of her salary on shopping. On completion of shopping she realized that she spends Rs. 11,475 which was 60% of what she had decided to spend. How much is her salary?

A. Rs. 29,600 B. Rs. 38,800 C. Rs. 42,500 D. cannot be determined

Ans: C

Explanation:

Salary of Harsha = 11475×□(100/60)×□(100/45) = 42,500

5) Neha spent Rs. 38,460 on the renovation of her house, Rs. 24,468 on buying home-theater and the remaining 28% of the total amount she had in cash with her. What was the total amount?

A. Rs. 92,600 B. Rs. 76,500 C. Rs. 87,400 D. cannot be determined

Ans: C

Explanation:

Let the total amount be x

x – 38460 – 24468 = 28/100x

x – 28x/100 = 38460 24468

= Rs. 87,400

6) Prema decided to donate 15% of her salary to an orphanage. On the day of donation, she changed her mind and donated Rs. 1896 which was 80% of what she was decided earlier. How much is her salary?

A. Rs. 18,500 B. Rs. 10,250 C. Rs. 15,800 D. can’t be determined

Ans: C

Explanation:

Let the salary be x

X × × = 1896

x =

= Rs. 15,800

7) A sum of Rs. 2,236 is divided among A, B and C such that A receives 25% more than C and C receives 25% less than B. What is A’s share in the amount?

A. Rs. 460 B. Rs. 890 C. Rs. 780 D. Rs. 1,280

Ans: C

Explanation:

Let the share of B be x

According to the question

Share of C = x × = 3/4th x

Share of A = ×

= Rs.

Share of A = Rs. 780

Director, SIGMA

SaiInstitute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad

