Exit polls come out with varied predictions in Telangana

While some of the surveys hinted an edge for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its immediate opponent Congress appeared to give a tough fight in several constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: With polling coming to a conclusion in Telangana on Thursday, a plethora of exit polls were released to the media. While some of these surveys hinted an edge for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its immediate opponent Congress appeared to give a tough fight in several constituencies.

As per the exit poll surveys, the ruling BRS received a headstart. The SAS Group/IPSS Team’s exit poll suggested that BRS could secure 58-63 seats. The Congress was projected to secure 48-51 seats. The Centre for Political Studies exit poll projected a potential 72 seats for the BRS with a margin of error of six seats. The Congress was expected to score 36 with a margin of error of five.

The Third Vision exit poll, also popular as Naganna Survey, predicted 61-68 seats for BRS. The survey suggested that the Congress would secure 34-40 seats. The TV9 news channel suggested that the BRS would secure 48-58 seats. The Congress would get 49-59 seats. Jann ki Baat and AARA exit polls predicted 40-55 and 41-49 seats for the BRS respectively. They anticipated the Congress to score 48-64 and 48-67 respectively.

Political Laboratory indicated 35-38 seats for the BRS, and expected the Congress to win 58-61 seats. Raajneethi Strategies placed BRS with 45 seats and the Congress with 56 seats. However, it suggested that the numbers could vary by five seats in both the cases.