Hyderabad weekend guide: Comedy, workshops, and fun!

From side-splitting comedy to crafty workshops and engaging events for all ages, the city offers a vibrant array of experiences to make your weekend unforgettable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 03:15 PM

Samay Raina Unfiltered:

Comedian Samay Raina brings unfiltered laughter to the city with his stand-up tour, promising to tickle funny bones all around.

When: May 11

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Crochet flower making workshop:

Learn the intricate techniques of crochet making and craft beautiful flowers that will never wilt. Plus, in celebration of Mother’s Day, take your mom along to enjoy a special discount.

When: May 11, 5 pm

Where: The POP Studio, Gandipet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Speed friending:

New to town and craving connections? This event is all about making friends, like speed dating but with less pressure with rounds like ice breakers, speed friending, performances, and mingling.

When: May 11

Where: Trailing Ivy cafe, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Adivaaram Angadi:

Delve into the world of sustainable, organic, and handmade treasures as you connect, network, and explore the beauty of artisanal creations.

When: May 12, 4 pm to 8 pm

Where: Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/oursacredspace?igsh=ZmliZno0dWllOWEw

All things comics:

At times, a cup of chai can serve as the catalyst for bonding and connections – from heartfelt conversations to joyful laughter, from deep discussions to collaborating on ideas and projects.

When: May 12

Where: The NRB Den, Secunderabad

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Hamley’s Play:

Let your little ones engage in immersive, imaginative play and create lasting memories, with Hamley’s Play boasting an array of activities such as the musical wall, ball pool, slides, scarf shooters, sand play, rock climbing, water play, and more.

When: May 9-31

Where: Inorbit mall, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show