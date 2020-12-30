Expedite demarcation of local wetlands: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Forests and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has directed Forest department officials to expedite the identification and demarcation of local wetlands in the State. He asked them to constitute a technical committee comprising officials from various departments in this regard.

Chairing the meeting of Telangana State Wetland Authority here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the State government will work to protect the areas which are an abode to biodiversity, thereby ensuring the conservation of wetlands. He said that a comprehensive report should be submitted to identify local wetlands in coordination with the departments of Environment, Irrigation, Revenue, Fisheries, Forestry and others. He asked the committee to take into account the complaints and suggestions received from public.

Indrakaran Reddy said that contaminated water was endangering fish, birds and various species and it was the responsibility of everyone to protect the endangered species in the swamp. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha, Telangana State Pollution Control Board member secretary Neetu Kumari Prasad, Additional PCCF (wildlife) Siddhanth Kukreti and other officials were present.

