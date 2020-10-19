Expedite work on pending projects in Adilabad, Indrakaran tells officials

The Minister reminded everyone that the Chief Minister had undertaken several projects in the district to optimally utilise the available river water.

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has called upon the Water Resources engineers to complete all the pending irrigation projects in erstwhile Adilabad district on war-footing. The Minister undertook a review meeting here at Aranya Bhavan on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with Government Whip Balka Suman and other people’s representatives from the district.

Status of works of Chanaka-Korata, lower Penganga, Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha, Neelwai, Jagannathapur, Komaram Bheem, Kupti projects were reviewed at the meeting. The Minister reminded everyone that the Chief Minister had undertaken several projects in the district to optimally utilise the available river water. He wanted them to give priority to land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation benefits to oustees.

“We must provide irrigation to 93,000 acre ayacut by next June by completing Chanaka-Korata, lower Penganga, Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahitha, Neelwai, Jagannathapur, Komaram Bheem, Kupti projects,” he said. He advised them to complete works on main and distributary canals, and check dams so that water can be filled in all tanks.

Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar directed officials to verify and approve construction of check dams as per the proposals submitted by the people’s representatives.

He further instructed the engineers to complete the survey for Pranahita project which will enable irrigation to 1.70 lakh acres of new ayacut in Asifabad, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar and Bellampalli constituencies. He pointed out that 1.30 lakh acres can be irrigated by completing Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme.

KLIS barrage

The Minister directed the engineers to speed up and complete pending works of Sadarmat barrage under package 27 of the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). “Prepare an action plan to irrigate 10,000 acres under Unit -1, left and right canals by December so that water tanks can be filled up and cultivation can begin by this Yasangi season,” he said. He also directed them to complete land acquisition for package 28 works and start construction works.

MLC Puranam Satish, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Vithal Reddy, Rekha Shyam Naik, Diwakar Rao, Rathod Bapurao, Atram Sakku, Engineer in Chief Ch Muralidhar, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Adilabad Chief Engineer Srinivas Reddy, SRSP Chief Engineer Shankar and others participated in the meeting.

