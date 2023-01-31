Experience love with Starbucks’ Valentine’s Specials

Hyderabad: The season of love is here, and with it comes Tata Starbucks’ range of limited-edition beverages, delicacies, and merchandise. The Valentine’s special menu will include the much-awaited Red Velvet Cheesecake beverages, available in hot, iced and Frappuccino® variants, heart-shaped cakes in variants like Red Velvet and Orange and Dutch Truffle Gateau.

Complimenting these delectable treasures, customers can also get their hands on the adorable ‘Butter Together’ range of mugs, tumblers, and more. Here is a list of all the Valentine’s special offerings by Tata Starbucks:

Red Velvet Cheesecake Frappuccino

A delicious blend of milk, cheesecake flavoured syrup and Red Velvet Cake flavoured syrup served over ice topped with sweetened whipped cream encased in Red Velvet Cake crumbs. A coffee free delight. Rs 472 onwards

Red Velvet Cheesecake Latte

A delicious combination of rich in flavour espresso shot, milk, cheesecake flavoured syrup and Red velvet cake flavoured syrup topped with sweetened whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs. Rs 404 onwards. Available in Iced variant too at Rs 435 onwards

Heart-shaped Red Velvet Cake

To make your loved ones feel special this Valentine’s Day, Starbucks is back with their heart-shaped Red Velvet – a velvety sponge cake with delectable cream cheese frosting and white chocolate.

Heart-shaped Dutch Truffle Gateau

Chocolate Overload on the outside, happy feelings on the inside! The delightful heart-shaped Dutch Truffle Gateau – is an indulgent chocolate sponge cake layered with dark chocolate truffle.

Butter Together Merchandise

The Valentine’s merchandise features baking goods with melting butters to celebrate the romance season. Artwork is a fun trending retro comic book illustration style. Rs 1,600.