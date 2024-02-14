Magnolia Bakery India unveils special Valentine’s Day desserts

14 February 2024

Hyderabad: During this season of love, Magnolia Bakery is thrilled to announce the launch of its special Valentine’s Day desserts. Curated to delight taste buds and celebrate the spirit of love, the bakery is pulling out all the stops to ensure that every moment shared with loved ones is sweet and memorable.

A special for the occasion, the ‘Pudding of the Month’ – a delicious Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding will surely be a romantic hit with your partner.

Savour the goodness of Mini Chocolate Covered Brownies, fudgy brownie bites topped with confetti and strawberry meringue buttercream, covered in chocolate.

The Inscription Cupcakes are a must-try. These delectable truffle chocolate cupcakes are made with a sinfully rich chocolate cake, filled with white chocolate filling and covered with chocolate ganache.

Magnolia Bakery’s beautiful Flower Cupcakes make a back for Valentine’s Day! These yummy cupcakes are made with a buttery old-fashioned chocolate or vanilla cake and decorated with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Don’t miss out on the decadent Ice-Box bars, available in two flavours: Oreo Milka Ice-Box Bar and Fully-loaded Ice-Box Bar, a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Make this season of romance unforgettable by either visiting the store or placing an online order for a special dessert delivery. Follow @magnoliabakery.india for more updates.

What: Special Valentine’s Day desserts

When: Through the month of February

Where: 776-A, Ground Floor, Manakchand Plaza, Road No. 45, & 39, Jubilee Hills

Price: Starts at Rs 160+ taxes