Experience Mi Studio for premium products

The retail concept store has been unveiled in Banjara Hills amid strict pandemic protocols

By | Published: 5:36 pm

Mi-Stores unveiled another form of Retail Concept Store “Mi Studio” at Road No 12, Banjara Hills. These studios are an urban extension of the popular Mi Homes as they offer premium brand experience to Mi Fans and consumers in cities spanning across prime consumer markets in India in an optimized space.

“This is the first Mi Studio that is being introduced in Banjara Hills for all our users who want to experience and purchase products from the wonderful portfolio of Mi India. Being a premium location we think that users can benefit from this Mi Studio with access to some of our recently launched premium products like Mi 10 in smartphones, Mi notebooks, Mi TVs among other things.

With an average size of 400-600 sqft, the new Mi Studios replicate the same Mi Home retail design and display modern minimalist interiors. This particular studio you are standing in is about 900 sq ft in size and offers our Mi Fans and consumers an array of products for purchase

Newly launched products like Mi band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, laptops or the latest Smart TV, etc., are available on display.

Interacting with the media at the launch, Sikandar, franchise head of Mi-Studio at Banjara Hills, said: “You can shop without fear as social distancing measures are being strictly followed; we thoroughly sanitise the place and allow only three customers at a time, besides offering options like digital payments.”

