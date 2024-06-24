Enjoy freshly brewed beer straight from tap at this new place in Hyderabad

Daily Rituals, serves a variety of draught beers, making it a haven for those who appreciate quality brews. “A taproom is a place where draught beer of different kinds is served,” explained Varun Reddy, the managing director of Daily Rituals.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 25 June 2024, 02:44 PM

Hyderabad: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to enjoy a freshly brewed beer straight from the tap, just like in the good old days? Welcoming the taproom experience. Daily Rituals opens one of the first taprooms in Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills. A taproom serves alcoholic drinks, primarily beer from a tap, providing a unique and refreshing experience for beer enthusiasts.

The place also features a quirky array of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. But, what sets it apart is its menu of staple Hyderabadi dishes, blending the old-city charm with a modern, urban setting.

“We can accommodate over 350 people! With three distinct levels, whether you’re with family, friends, a partner, or just by yourself, there’s a section that will make you feel right at home,” Varun Reddy shared, and added, “We have a favourite spot which is the solo tables overlooking the road, perfect for those deep thoughts that come naturally after enjoying our beers.” Spanning an area of about 15,000 square feet, the taproom embodies the mantra ‘Less is More’.

The interior design focuses on natural lighting, cosy spaces, and witty elements, all while preserving the area’s natural flora and fauna. Architecturally, the design ensures that natural light reaches even the most underground levels, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

“The main difference between a brewery and a taproom is that a brewery produces beer while we as a taproom serve draught beer. We serve varieties of beer including Witty Wheat, James Blonde, and Unkle Dunkle, to name a few,” he said. This tap room embraces simplicity as its unique selling proposition, designed to be fuss-free, welcoming, and non-intimidating, allowing guests to relax and enjoy without feeling uptigh.