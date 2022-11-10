| Explained What Are Period Tracking Apps And How Are They Useful

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:24 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

There are apps for everything these days. While some fail to meet the need, others have proven to be a boon. And one of them is period tracking apps.

Some context for the unversed: period is the monthly discharge of blood and tissue from the inner lining of the uterus through a menstruator’s (most commonly women) vagina. It lasts for around three to seven days and a menstruator loses around three to five tablespoons of blood per cycle.

Although it is a common phenomenon that occurs every month, keeping a track of one’s period can be very useful in determining if the period cycle is normal or not. Apps like Flo, Period Plus, Clue, and many others can help keep track of the dates.

One will simply have to log the starting and ending dates of their period and the app will take care of the rest.

These apps will determine the length of your period cycle, your symptoms, and what best food you can eat. Some apps also help users manage mood swings. One can log their moods throughout the cycle and it gives suggestions accordingly.

Additionally, apps will mark out your ovulation dates, so that you can plan intercourse accordingly. It also helps you mark dates of intercourse and tag it with safe sex practices followed or not.

While these apps are considered to be extremely useful for teenagers, and menstruators planning to conceive, it makes life easy for all menstruators.

However, it is advised to be cautious while giving access permissions to these apps. Avoid giving access to data on your phone that is irrelevant to the app’s purpose.