FLO Incubator to be set up at IIMR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: FLO’s virtual Biz Talk, the first in the series on Business Opportunities in Millets for women entrepreneurs held here, saw Ficci Ladies Organisation enter into a MoU with IIMR – Indian Institute of Millets Research. As part of the partnership, a FLO Incubator at Nutrihub will be created at IIMR whereby the two organisations will be working towards creating an appropriate platform for women entrepreneurs to garner the power to produce wealth by participating in the millets industry.

The incubator will provide technology consultancy, business facilitation, financial advisory, infrastructure support and facilitate interactions with experts, mentors, advisors and investors.

All these efforts lead to more than Rs 500 crore in business with more than 400 startups engaged, said Dayakar Rao, Principal Scientist & CEO – Nutrihub.

“We have Nutrihub to support entrepreneurs who want to enter into millets business. NutriHub is the Central government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) supported Technology Business Incubator hosted by the Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICAR – IIMR, Hyderabad.

It has been helping many startups in technical and product development support, technology transfer and cross-learning for women entrepreneurs,” Dr Vilas A Tonapi, director, IIMR said.

