Explained: What is NavIc and why is Indian government pushing for it?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce dependence on foreign navigation systems, the Indian government is pushing smartphone manufacturers to make them compatible with NavIc.

Currently, U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) is widely used for navigation in the country. However, India would not be the first country to have its own navigation system. China, Japan, the European Union, and Russia, all have their own systems to counter GPS.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Indian navigation system NavIc.

What is NavIc?

NavIC or Navigation with Indian Constellation is a navigation system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It covers India and a region extending 1500 km around it. Though it was approved in 2006 it only became operational in 2018.

According to ISRO, NavIC provides more accurate domestic navigation, and its use would benefit the economy. However, as of now, its use is limited to public vehicle tracking, providing emergency warning alerts to fishermen, and tracking and providing information related to natural disasters.

Difference between NavIc and GPS

GPS as it uses a satellite that does not have a fixed location and covers an area across the globe. Whereas NavIc has a stationary satellite and covers only India and a few other regions near it.

According to reports, NavIc has the ability to reach an accuracy of about 5-10 meters whereas GPS is usually deemed to have an accuracy of about 20 meters which gives NavIc better accuracy in the region.

Why is the Indian government pushing for NavIC compatibility in smartphones?

In line with the Prime Minister’s idea of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, having an Indian navigation system in smartphones will reduce the usage of GPS, a foreign system. Also, depending on GPS will not give the Indian government complete autonomy over navigation in our region.

Relying on systems like GPS might also compromise India’s strategic defence moves and there are chances of further exposing civilian data.