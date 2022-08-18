‘Face recognition attendance system in all AP government offices’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

File Photo

Vijayawada: Face recognition attendance system would be introduced in all government offices in Andhra Pradesh, and to begin with, it was started in the education department, Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said here on Thursday.

The minister, who held a meeting with teachers’ associations to clarify issues while using the App created for attendance of students and teachers in schools, later told media persons that the government was taking all measures to ensure that all staff–from Chief Secretary to Office subordinate — used the face recognition app for recording attendance. “We began it with the education department and teachers have no cause to worry about it,” he said.

Noting that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was pro-government employees, he said policy decisions were being taken to take care of students and provide them quality education. In case any issue cropped up, the government was always ready to address it he added.

Admitting that there was some communication gap with respect to the attendance of teachers through the App, the minister said that the corrective measures were being taken after discussing the problems with teachers’ associations. The officials were directed to take into consideration the objections raised by the teachers and effect the necessary changes, he revealed.

On the issue of late coming to school being treated as one-day leave, he said only age-old rules were being followed in the case of teachers’ attendance and no new rules were introduced, except treating late coming for a fourth time as a half-day leave.

Of the total number of 1.83 lakh teachers in the state, nearly one lakh had registered in the App. In order to facilitate the rest to download the App and get used to it, it was decided to treat the first 15 days as training period, he stated.