Facebook, Instagram, X spy on iPhone users using ‘push notifications’: Reports

Tech giant Apple, the manufacturer of iPhones is usually known for following strict security rules and providing features that protect users from data leaks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 05:05 PM

Iphone 15 Pro Max

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, reports have emerged that certain features on iPhone are being used by third party apps to spy on users’ data and activities leading to major security breaches.

On the contrary, a recent report on 9to5Mac has highlighted that some in-app ads are being exploited to gather sensitive information of iPhone users. Another report suggest that tech giants like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Threads among other are exploiting the vulnerability of push notifications to gather data of the users without their permissions.

According to reports, developers are able to collect data from iPhones even if the app is not opening on the device. Though Apple does not allow iOS apps to run in the background, whenever a user receives a push notification, it activates the app temporarily.

A user’s data is gathered during that period when the app is temporarily active and sent to the relevant third party apps. Apple users, to avoid being subject to this breach, must turn off push notification on their iPhones and iPads. Some researchers also claim that users must choose to disable notifications entirely for each of the app that could be collecting data.