“Failing is not wrong, repeating the same mistake is”, says Lakshay Narula as TEDx speaker

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:14 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

It’s delightful how few people put their experiences into words and thereby narrate a true-to-life story to motivate us! One such human that we came across is Lakshay Narula. You may better know him as VJ Laksy. Lakshay Narula, famous as an Indian TV presenter, an illusionist, and an internationally certified emotional intelligence life coach, recently talked on TEDx.

While people are trying to spread positivity, platforms like TEDx are boosting their reach, isn’t it? Speaking of which, Lakshay Narula too spoke his heart using the same platform, and we couldn’t feel more encouraged by his words. “Failing is not wrong, repeating the same mistake is.” How accurate are these words that Lakshay said!

He talked about failure, our mindsets, making good decisions and more. But the way Lakshay linked these keywords together to inspire us about how we should deal with failure… won our hearts. Speaking of mindsets, we recall him saying that there are two main mindsets you can navigate your life with. People with a fixed mindset believe in avoiding failure, and people with a growth mindset see failure as a way to grow.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Lakshay Narula has quoted and enlightened us about so many things. If you haven’t watched that video yet, you can see it right away on TEDx Talks’ official YouTube channel.

This TEDx talk by Lakshay Narula wasn’t just an inspiring session; it was a clear picture of how this young man has embraced his every failure and made achievements. This is more or less a reflection of Lakshay’s life story and mindset as well. We learn so much about him as a person through this video, don’t we?

Lakshay Narula has a very illustrious work profile. He has hosted multiple live shows and Bollywood shows on Sony Mix and Sony Rox HD. He is loved for his infectious and enthralling on-stage energy. While performing on the stages of more than 100 shows across the globe, Lakshay has donned various avatars such as corporate, sports and lifestyle anchors, and illusionists. He also won India’s biggest VJ Hunt, “Ek VJ Ke Liye.” Taking inspiration from Lakshay Narula is worth the king’s ransom.