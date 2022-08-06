Failure of crop forces woman and son to end life Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son committed suicide by consuming a pesticide within a gap of an hour after a heated argument over their failure of crop raised in a agriculture field leased by them at Dampur village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday.

Gudihathnoor sub-inspector Praveen said that the deceased persons were Rathnam Radha (46) wife of Devi Das, and her son Harish (23).

Initially Harish resorted to the drastic step when his mother found fault with him as the crop did not grow in their field at 10 pm. He died while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Radha, who was depressed over her son’s death, attempted to end her life at her residence at 10.40 pm. She breathed her last at 11.20 pm.

Devi Das was confined to bed due to some ailment for quite a long time. It was learned that both Radha and Harish were in inebriated condition at the time of the incident. They picked up an argument with each other under the influence of liquor. Based on a complaint received from Ramtenki Rammohan, brother Radha, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.