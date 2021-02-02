Failure teaches more lessons than success: Ram Charan

The actor, who was the chief guest at the 3rd Annual Sports and Games Meet at Cyberabad, in his speech lauded the efforts of the police in ensuring safety and security in society.3rd Annual Sports and Games Meet

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu actor K. Ram Charan on Tuesday said failure teaches more lessons than success. Personally and as an actor, he learned more things from his movies that did not perform well than those which went on to become box-office hits, he said.

The actor, who was the chief guest at the 3rd Annual Sports and Games Meet at Cyberabad, in his speech lauded the efforts of the police in ensuring safety and security in society. He thanked the police for their support in containing Covid-19. Ram Charan who said he was an admirer of

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, said sports would help police personnel in relaxing and in rejuvenation as well.

