Fair pay: Hollywood writers to go on strike

Negotiations between studios and Hollywood writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight

By AP Published Date - 09:00 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Negotiations between studios and Hollywood writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight

New York: Television and movie writers declared that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era.

The Writers Guild of America said its 11,500 unionised screenwriters will head to the picket lines. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight.

All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members. The board of directors for the WGA, which includes both a West and an East branch, voted unanimously to call for a strike, effective at the stroke of midnight. Writers, they said, are facing an “existential crisis.” “The companies’ behaviour has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing,” the WGA said.

“From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a day rate in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labour force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that bargains on behalf of studios and production companies, signalled late on Monday that negotiations fell short of an agreement before the current contract expired.

Also Read Hollywood celebs slam abortion ruling