Faith Of Success set to win Golconda Derby Stakes

Hyderabad: The Aravind Ganapathi-trained Faith Of Success, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Golconda Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 2400 metres,

Terms for horses 4 year olds only, the highlight of the Derby day’s races scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 12.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. The Image 1, Star Medal 2, Wind Sprite 3

2. Solar Eclipse 1, Sea Of Class 2, That’s My Way 3

3. Morior Invictus 1, Silver Bells 2, Dream Station 3

4. Knotty Dancer 1, Blue Origin 2, Akido 3

5. Hot Seat 1, Unmatched 2, Narakamicie 3

6. Market King 1, Lagos 2, Watch My Stride 3

7. Philanthropist 1, Bloom Buddy 2, Greek’s Ace 3

8. Faith Of Success 1, Teresita 2, Ashwa Raudee 3

9. Good Tidings 1, Spectacular Cruise 2, Amalfitana 3

Day’s Best: Knotty Dancer.

First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot; 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.