Lombardy wins HRC Golconda Derby Stakes

Published: 12:12 am 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: P Trevor guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained Lombardy to victory in the HRC Golconda Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 2400 metres the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Mandala Bay (1), Soloist (2), Costello (3), My Master (4), W-Rs.-10, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 6, 10, 7, F-Rs. 54, Q-Rs. 28, Tanala-Rs. 254.

Withdrawn: Angelita & Nefertiti.

2. Certitude (1), Best In Show (2), Good Connection (3), Angel Tesoro (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 35, P-Rs. 7, 8, 5, F-Rs. 148, Q-Rs. 64, Tanala-Rs. 351.

Withdrawn: Aintree.

3. Vijays Simha (1), Star Dancer (2), NRI Sun (3), Committed Warrior (4).

W-Rs. 6, SHP-Rs. 36, THP- Rs. 77, P-Rs. 5, 14, 31, F-Rs. 66, Q-Rs. 74, T-Rs. 1,528.

4. Downtown Girl (1), Spicy Star (2), Ayur Shakti (3), Chuckit (4).

W-Rs.- 7, SHP-Rs. 14 THP- Rs. 31, P-Rs. 5, 5, 16, F-Rs. 14, Q-Rs. 12, T-Rs. 118.

5. Knotty Dancer (1), Stunning Force (2), Inside Story (3), City Of Blessing (4).

W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 25, P-Rs. 5, 6, 7, F-Rs. 22, Q-Rs. 12, T-Rs. 56.

6. Thunder Road (1), Blue Valentine (2), Unstoppable 3, Miss Marvellous (4).

W-Rs.-447, SHP-Rs. 61, THP- Rs. 41, P-Rs. 27, 17, 17, F-Rs. 6,759, Q-Rs. 1,566. T- Rs. C/O.

After the enquiry the Stewards of the club resolved to declare Horse No. 8. Scramjet as a Non Starter in the above race and ordered to refund the bets laid on the above horse.

7. Lightning Bolt (1), Premier Action (2), Consigliori 3, Paso Robles (4).

W-Rs.-10, SHP-Rs. 27, THP- Rs. 27, P-Rs. 5, 9, 12, F-Rs. 34, Q-Rs. 24. T- Rs. 138.

8. Lombardy (1), Roaring Tiger (2), Towering Presence 3, Ashwa Bravo(4).

W-Rs.-13, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 5, 8, 14, F-Rs. 43, Q-Rs. 26. T- Rs. 521.

9. Lagos (1), Amyra (2), Art In Motion 3, California Beauty (4).

W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 30, THP- Rs. 63, P-Rs. 6, 11, 20, F-Rs. 61, Q-Rs. 65. T- Rs. 1,186.

10. Sugar An Spice (1), NRI Gift (2), Amaretto 3, Big Day (4).

W-Rs.-16, SHP-Rs. 32, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 8, 11, 10, F-Rs. 141, Q-Rs. 9 2. T- Rs. 337.

1st Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 493/-(Winning tickets 464).

1st Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 61/- (Winning tickets 1588).

2nd Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 57,980/-(Winning tickets 13).

2nd Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 3,473/- (Winning tickets 93).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,727/-(Winning tickets 33).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 456/-(Winning tickets 303).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 72/-(Winning tickets 374).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 4,235 /-(Winning tickets 10).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 199/-(Winning tickets 395).

