Fake currency circulator arrested in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police nabbed a seasoned fake currency circulator on Saturday and seized Rs 16,000 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and a Swift Car.

The accused was identified as Uppari Rajuprasad (30), a resident of Alladurg of Medak district.

DSP Sangareddy A Balaji has said that the accused had exchanged Rs 2 thousand fake currency note on January 7 at Kirana General Store in Rajampet when the victim had approached the one town Police.The accused had bought Rs 200 worth groceries at the shop and exchanged the fake Rs 2000 currency note.

During the investigation, Rajuprasad has revealed that he was caught twice under Patancheru Police Station in 2017 and Bachupally Police Station in 2019.

Rajuprasad, who had suffered huge losses in business, had reportedly tried to come out of the losses by printing fake currency notes. One-town Inspector D Venkatesh and others were present.

