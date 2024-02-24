Fake election schedule goes viral on social media; Election Commission clarifies

A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding election schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The message is fake. No dates have been announced so far by the ECI, said the poll body

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: A fake Lok Sabha election schedule is being circulated widely on social media platforms stating that the elections would he held on April 19 and vote counting would be conducted on May 22.

However, the Election Commission of India has clarified that the message was fake.

“A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding election schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The message is fake. No dates have been announced so far by the ECI. Election schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference,” Election Commission of India said on X.