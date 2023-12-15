Fake video of US teen being first human to be sent to Mars resurfaces on internet

| Fake Video Of Us Teen Landing On Mars Resurfaces On Internet

Hyderabad: A misleading video of a 22-year-old American teenager, who is preparing to be the first human to land on Mars, has resurfaced online. The video, featuring Alyssa Carson, a real-life space enthusiast with impressive achievements, is riddled with inaccuracies and harmful stereotypes.

Carson, who completed the prestigious Kennedy Space Center’s Passport to Explore Space program and holds a Bachelor’s degree in astrobiology, is neither slated for any Mars missions nor restricted from marrying or having children. These claims, unfortunately, echo outdated and prejudiced views about women’s aspirations in STEM fields.

Fact-checking outlets have swiftly debunked the video, but its spread highlights the importance of responsible information sharing. Here’s the truth:

NASA’s astronaut selection process is rigorous. Candidates need a master’s degree in relevant fields and at least two years of professional experience. While there’s no age limit, the average accepted candidate is 34 years old.

Carson is still at the beginning of her remarkable journey. She’s currently pursuing a PhD in Space and Planetary Science, demonstrating her dedication to space exploration.