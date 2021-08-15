Falcon Edge, British Empress please in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 10:15 am

Hyderabad: Falcon Edge, British Empress, Lamha, NRI Elegance & Let It Be Me impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Scintillating Lass (RB) 46, strode out well. Sovet Pride (Koushik) 48, handy.

800m:

Top Diamond (Rohit Kumar) 58, 600/44, good. NRI Elegance (B Nikhil) 56, 600/40, impressed. Let It Be Me (B Nikhil) 59, 600/41, pleased. NRI Flame

(B Nikhil) 59, 600/43, fit and well.

1200m:

Lamha (Akshay Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Watch My Stride (Apprentice) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, looks well.

The Special One (Abhay Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

1400m:

British Empress (Apprentice) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

strode out well. Falcon Edge (Akshay Kumar) & Fashion Universe (Koushik) 1-48, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well.