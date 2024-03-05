| Family First For India Bloc Nation First For Bjp Says Modi

Family first for INDIA Bloc, nation first for BJP, says Modi

"Congress and BRS have a scam 'relationship'. They are doing cross firing to save each other," he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 01:19 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy, Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Accusing the ruling Congress and the BRS of working in tandem and trying to save each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress was not ordering a probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project as it fear that it would also get exposed.

“Congress and BRS have a scam ‘relationship’. They are doing cross firing to save each other,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation and dedicating several projects to the nation at Patancheru on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the Congress was not taking action against the BRS leadership as it feared that its people might too be involved in the alleged Kaleshwaram project irregularities.

“This cover fire cannot go on for a long time as the Modi government has the capability to do ‘surgical strike’ and ‘Airstrikes'” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Modi said the Congress and the BRS with a dynastic nature would only work for their families and try to save each other.

Hitting back at I.N.D.I.A Bloc leaders on the “PM has no family” jibe, Modi said the opposition leaders were steeped neckdeep in corruption, nepotism and appeasement and as he questioned their nepotism, they had started saying Modi has no family.

“My only dream is to spend my lifetime realising your dreams, brighten up the future of your children. This is the reason people love me like their own family member and I consider 140 crore Indians my family,” he said.

Modi said the INDIA Bloc parties following family rule were more concerned about their families, whereas BJP gives importance to people of the country and nation.

“For them family is first, whereas for me nation and people of the country are first,” he said.