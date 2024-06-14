Municipal officials instructed to cancel building permission in Mancherial

Officials of Mancherial municipality instructed to cancel permission of an under-construction building in the wake of deaths of three daily wage earners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 05:29 PM

A view of an under-construction building where three daily wage earners were killed in Mancherial.

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul instructed officials of Mancherial municipality to cancel permission of an under-construction building in the wake of deaths of three daily wage earners.

After inspecting the site of the accident, Rahul asked the municipal commissioner A Maruthi Prasad to cancel the permission of the building. He said that steps would be taken to extend compensation by the management of the building if the victims did not register names with the labour department. He stated that action would be initiated against the responsible persons by conducting a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu attributed the accident to lack of safety measures by the builder. He said that cases would be booked against owners of the building if found flouting norms.