Family members of martyrs disappointed

Many family members of the martyrs demanded the Congress government to issue identity cards, allot 250 square yards house plots and Rs.25,000 monthly pension as promised in the manifesto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: Holding the portraits of the deceased persons, family members of the Telangana martyrs expressed their anger and disappointment at Telangana Formation Day celebrations as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did not assure to address their issues.

“But for paying formal tributes, the Chief Minister did not speak to us. We woke up at 4 a.m to reach Parade Grounds in the hope that our issues will be solved,” said Durga Bhavani, mother of Boya Sridhar Madiga, who died by suicide on September 26, 2012.

Also Read Timely action of tourism boat operators saves life a woman

Satyamma from Khila Ghanpur of Wanaparthy had also died by suicide for Telangana’s cause on January 20, 2010. Her son Nagaraju came to the venue to meet the Chief Minister and submit a representation.

“I fail to understand the purpose of inviting us to the Formation Day celebrations. If election code is in force, they could have organized a special meeting to discuss our issues,” fumed Nagaraju.

Many family members of the martyrs demanded the Congress government to issue identity cards, allot 250 square yards house plots and Rs.25,000 monthly pension as promised in the manifesto.

“We are not demanding the moon. The Congress had made all these promises and they should be implemented at the earliest,” said Parvathamma mother of Chelamalla Shivaram Goud from Narlapally, Nalgonda.

There are many important issues than State emblem Like the martyrs family members, many people, who participated in the 1969 Telangana agitation, found fault with the government over its plans to make changes in the State emblem. In the last 10 years, Telangana achieved lot of recognition and development. Two crops were cultivated across the State as there was sufficient provision of power and water for farming.

This season, farmers were facing lot of problems, the State government needs to focus on addressing their issues, said Ratan Singh Thakur from Hanamkonda. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not have any other pressing issues than focusing on State emblem,” asked Ratan Singh Thakur.

There can be political differences but one cannot meddle with Telangana’s history and culture. Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar were Telangana’s identity and any attempts to remove from the State emblem should be withdrawn, demanded Cherala Sarvesham from Hanamkonda.

A retired teacher, he fought in the 1969 agitation and wants government to issue identity cards to all those, who fought in the agitation, besides extending free bus travel, pensions, hospital service and other benefits.