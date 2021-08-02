Fan makes a portrait of Sonu Sood on his 50,000 sq ft land

This time an artist called Vipul Mirajkar has stunned the world by making Sonu Sood’s portrait on a 50,000 sq ft of land on a field.

The fandom for actor Sonu Sood has just been increasing by leaps and bounds since the time he turned a ‘messiah’ for many lives. Not just that, over the past few months, these fans have also expressed their love for the actor in many unimaginable ways.

This time an artist called Vipul Mirajkar has stunned the world by making Sonu Sood’s portrait on a 50,000 sq ft of land on a field.

Sharing the video on Instagram on his birthday, the artist wrote: “Sonu sood bhaiya …..Birthday Suprize portrait (sic).” In the video, Vipul is seen digging and ploughing the field in order to make the stunning artwork. After the long hardship, the end product seems to be so worth it all. The artist has meticulously reproduced each and every feature of the actor in the portrait beyond perfection. The picture can be seen with a drone flying in the air.

Watch him make the masterpiece:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vipul mirajkar (@vipul_m_artist)

The fan’s creativity was applauded by several netizens who watched the video.

“Wow.. this is next level..,” a Instagram user wrote. “Wowwww amazing”, “Great work yaar, hats off,” were other reactions from the netizens.

The video received over 22,200 views and growing, and it got even popular after photographer Viral Bhayani also shared it on his page.

