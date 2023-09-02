Sonu Sood wraps San Francisco schedule of action movie ‘Fateh’

Actor Sonu Sood has concluded the San Francisco schedule of his upcoming movie "Fateh".

By PTI Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

The action-thriller is directed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as “Bajirao Mastani” and “Shamshera”.

According to the makers, “Fateh” is inspired by real-life incidents. It will feature high-octane action sequences and Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

In a statement, the actor said the team shot some major action sequences in various parts of the American city, including the iconic Golden Gate bridge.

“It will be for the first time that the location, Golden Gate has been exclusively shot. The scenes have been shot in such proximity, unlike the past shoots, where the location is barely visible in the background, hardly noticeable.

“Thus we feel lucky to be the first who have gotten the opportunity to shoot at such a novel location extensively,” the 50-year-old actor said.

“Fateh” is backed by Zee Studios and Sood’s banner Shakti Sagar Productions.