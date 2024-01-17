Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during T20I match is now a local star

The fervent fan made his way onto the cricket field to hug Virat during the live match at Holkar Stadium.
Hyderabad: A fan who hugged Virat Kohli during the second T20I match against Afghanistan is now a star, at least among his friends and relatives.
In a video that surfaced online, he can be seen being felicitated by his fans with a garland. His friends also took selfies with him.
After hugging Virat, he was apprehended by security personnel at the ground, who then handed him over to the police.
According to the police, he entered the stadium with a valid ticket and crossed the fence to meet his superstar.
Watch the video here:
The guy who hugged Virat Kohli in Indore is getting felicitated by his friends.pic.twitter.com/GiHSvrdLcE
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2024