Fans wish Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy on their 13th wedding anniversary

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 10:04 AM

Source: Instagram

Hyderabad: Fans of Icon star Allu Arjun and his better half, Allu Sneha Reddy, celebrate 13 years of togetherness on Wednesday. Several followers of the stylish couple took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to wish them on their wedding anniversary.

The Pushpa actor and his wife got hitched in 2011 in the presence of the Allu and Mega family, as well as members of the film industry. Their wedding was also the talk of the town as the film star got married to the daughter of a political personality. The duo, Arjun and Sneha, have two cute children – Ayaan and Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The mass action-thriller is the second part of Pushpa: The Rise, for which the actor won the national award recently. The movie is directed by Sukumar and will reportedly release in August of this year.