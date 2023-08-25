Farm mechanisation exhibition in Narsampet a big hit among farmers

The State government has recently sanctioned Rs.75 crore for the acquisition of machinery, equipment, and pipes under a unique pilot project.

Warangal: The Department of Agriculture has organised an expo on farm mechanization at the Agricultural Market in Narsampet in the district on Friday. The event showcased an array of cutting-edge agricultural equipment and tools, providing a platform for farmers to explore innovative mechanization solutions. The two-day exhibition showcased a diverse selection of 161 certified farm mechanization machines.

The State government has recently sanctioned Rs.75 crore for the acquisition of machinery, equipment, and pipes under a unique pilot project. Local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said the agricultural mechanisation initiative holds the potential to revolutionize farming practices in the Narsampet constituency. As part of this programme, farmers will be eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy on machinery, tools, and other equipment.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha hailed the efforts of the local MLA in bringing several exclusive schemes to the Narsampet constituency. Kavitha noted that initiatives hitherto unavailable in the state are now being successfully implemented in Narsampet, attributing this achievement to the MLA’s dedication.

District Collector P Pravinya expressed similar views, emphasizing the tangible benefits of the agricultural machinery exhibition for local farmers. Over 6,000 farmers visited on the first day of the expo on Friday.

