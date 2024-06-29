| Telangana In Cm Revanth Reddys Constituency Villagers Forced To Lay Road On Their Own

Telangana: In CM Revanth Reddy’s constituency, villagers forced to lay road on their own

During the rainy season, Hanmandlu village loses road connectivity. Despite the residents taking up the issue with the Togapur panchayat in Kosgi mandal, there was no respite.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 11:29 AM

Hyderabad: After running from pillar to post, residents of a small village in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s constituency of Kodangal, were forced to raise funds and lay a road on their own.

During the rainy season, Hanmandlu village loses road connectivity. Despite the residents taking up the issue with the Togapur panchayat in Kosgi mandal, there was no respite. Since the Sarpanch’s term ended, the government had appointed a Secretary for the panchayat from the Mission Bhagiratha department.

Also Read Congress leader vows to defeat Revanth in Kodangal

In the past, a temporary road was laid, facilitating traffic movement. However, things turned worse recently and villagers were finding it difficult to commute on the route, especially during night.

The village has about 128 voters. Vexed with the official apathy over laying a road, the villagers decided to raise money for taking up road repair works. Each family contributed about Rs.2,000 for the purpose, according to reports.

After pruning the wild growth on the roadsides, they used tractors and earthmovers to lay a mud road for their village.

Interestingly, all this is happening even after the State government established a Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) for executing different development works in the constituency.

Villagers are appealing to the Chief Minister to issue instructions to the officials for laying a proper road to Hanmandlu village.