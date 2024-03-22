Farmer hangs himself following harassment by revenue officials in Jangaon

According to reports, Raghupathi reportedly paid Rs. 4 lakh to revenue officials to get an acre of land registered in Kesavapuram village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 06:32 PM

Representational Image

Jangaon: A farmer allegedly committed suicide due to the harassment of the revenue officials in Keshavpuram village of Bachchannapet mandal on Friday. The farmer, identified as Raghupathi, was found hanging in his fields.

According to reports, Raghupathi reportedly paid Rs. 4 lakh to revenue officials to get an acre of land registered in Kesavapuram village. However, the officials failed to register the land even after two years and when the farmer asked them to return the money they started harassing him. Depressed over their attitude, Raghupathi allegedly took the extreme step.

Family members and relatives of Raghupathi staged a protest along with the body at the MRO office and demanded action against the revenue officials responsible for the death of their family member. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.